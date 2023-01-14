China urges ROK to properly handle, manage THAAD issue
BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China urged the Republic of Korea (ROK) to continue to handle and manage the THAAD issue properly to prevent it from becoming a stumbling block impeding bilateral ties, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on the ROK's preparation of a draft report on the assessment of the environmental impact of the THAAD base.
Wang said that China is closely following the ROK's moves on the THAAD issue and is maintaining communication with the ROK at all levels on this issue.
"We hope that the ROK side will continue to handle and manage the THAAD issue properly in accordance with the consensus on THAAD reached between Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and ROK Foreign Minister Park Jin when they met in Qingdao in August last year, so as to prevent it from becoming a stumbling block impeding bilateral ties," he said.
Photos
Related Stories
- China suspends visa-free transit policy for citizens of ROK, Japan
- In reciprocal move, China halts ROK, Japan visas
- China, ROK hold media dialogue centering on new cooperation opportunities
- 88 martyrs' remains returning to China from South Korea
- More martyrs' remains to be returned to China from ROK
- Substantial progress made in China-ROK FTA talks: official
- Commentary: Take forward China-ROK relations in age of change
- China, ROK set to enhance cooperation
- Xi's special representative to attend ROK presidential inauguration
- New China-ROK industrial park attracts investment worth nearly 30 bln USD
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.