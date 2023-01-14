China urges ROK to properly handle, manage THAAD issue

January 14, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China urged the Republic of Korea (ROK) to continue to handle and manage the THAAD issue properly to prevent it from becoming a stumbling block impeding bilateral ties, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on the ROK's preparation of a draft report on the assessment of the environmental impact of the THAAD base.

Wang said that China is closely following the ROK's moves on the THAAD issue and is maintaining communication with the ROK at all levels on this issue.

"We hope that the ROK side will continue to handle and manage the THAAD issue properly in accordance with the consensus on THAAD reached between Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi and ROK Foreign Minister Park Jin when they met in Qingdao in August last year, so as to prevent it from becoming a stumbling block impeding bilateral ties," he said.

