Highlights of ICIF exhibition halls

THE five-day 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) opens to the public today, showcasing the achievements of China's cultural industry, quality cultural projects, application of digital technologies, arts and crafts, and intangible culture.

Halls 10 and 12

The Cultural Industry Comprehensive Hall comprises Hall 10 (Section A) and Hall 12 (Section B). The hall is the largest exhibition hall of the ICIF and will showcase the latest achievements and cultural projects of enterprises from different provinces and regions in China.

The Beijing Pavilion will display 130 cultural enterprises, industrial parks and institutions, as well as 300 exhibits via metaverse technologies. The Shandong Pavilion will bring miniature sculptures, mini-opera and mini-drama performances. The Heilongjiang Pavilion will highlight its unique local cultures with intangible cultural product displays like cymbals embroidery and fish-skin clothes of the Hezhe ethnic group, as well as local crafts like potted landscape made from the volcanic ashes of Wudalianchi.

In Hall 12, the Guangxi Pavilion will attract visitors with local performances and immersive technologies like AR, VR and naked-eye 3D.

Staff add final touches to the exhibits at the Cultural Industry Comprehensive Hall. Photos by Sun Yuchen

Hall 11

Overseas exhibitors make preparation for their booth at the Belt and Road International Pavilion in Hall 13 yesterday.

The GBA Hall will focus on the achievements in cultural development and cooperation among the cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), especially in the sectors of digital culture, creative design and cultural tourism.

The Guangdong Pavilion is divided into six sections to display its latest progress in digital culture, integration of culture and tourism, cultural innovation and entrepreneurship, and media convergence.

A total of 10 cultural and creative product brands from Macao will be showcased at the exhibition area. During the fair, an event promoting Macao's cultural and creative brands will also be held.

Hall 13

As the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, Shaanxi Province is an important cradle of Chinese civilization. The Shaanxi Pavilion will present Tang Dynasty (618-907) fairs and allow visitors to immerse themselves in a virtual trip to the ancient city of Chang’an in the Cultural Tourism Hall and Belt and Road Pavilion.

The Ningxia Pavilion will link five cultural cities through a "time corridor" and present its cultural history. The Gansu Pavilion will introduce the Silk Road and its folk cultures with creative products.

Hall 9

A view of the Digital Culture Hall.

In the 20,000-square-meter Digital Culture Hall, visitors can witness the achievements of digital technology applications.

The special exhibition pavilion of "Digital China — Cultural Innovation in AI Era" will show the latest achievements of the cultural industry.

The Shenzhen Cultural Property Exchange will present its digital technologies that revived a famous ancient Chinese painting called "A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains," one of the 10 most treasured Chinese paintings passed down through generations.

Hall 14

Visitors to the Intangible Culture, Arts and Crafts and Arts Design Hall must not miss the skills of Tang Dynasty tri-colored glazed pottery, oil paper umbrellas, and other intangible cultural products and local intangible cultural tourism.

Artists from Guangdong will also showcase a dozen of their intangible cultural heritages like Chaozhou wood carving, Chaozhou and Guangzhou embroideries, Zhaoqing ink-slab, Ming and Qing dynasties-style rosewood furniture and jade carving.

(Source: Shenzhen Daily)

