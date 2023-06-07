Int'l cultural industries fair opens in Shenzhen

Xinhua) 16:13, June 07, 2023

SHENZHEN, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair kicked off in Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province on Wednesday, which is expected to inject new impetus into the development of the country's cultural industry.

The five-day national-level fair, featuring mainly offline events, has attracted more than 3,500 government bodies, cultural organizations and enterprises.

A digital China exhibition area has been set up for the first time to highlight and promote national-level market players, major platforms, and the latest technological innovations in the cultural industries.

Forums, conferences, contract signings, and creative contests will also be organized to share information and boost the innovative development of the cultural industries.

Since its founding in 2004, the cultural fair has seen a continuous expansion in its exhibition scale, visitor number and degree of internationalization. It has become an important platform to promote the development and opening up of the Chinese cultural industries.

