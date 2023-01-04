Int'l cultural industries fair concludes in Shenzhen

This photo taken on Dec. 28, 2022 shows a booth at the 18th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo by Li Caiying/Xinhua)

SHENZHEN, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- The 18th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) concluded in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, on Monday.

More than 100,000 pieces of cultural products were exhibited, and more than 4,000 cultural industry investment and financing projects were displayed and traded on the site. The total number of participants in the main venue, sub-venue and related activities exceeded 2 million.

This year's ICIF, which started on Dec. 28, took place both offline and online simultaneously. The main venue was located in the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, with six exhibition halls covering an area of 120,000 square meters. A total of 2,532 government delegations, cultural institutions and enterprises attended offline, while another 870 institutions and enterprises participated in the fair online.

A special exhibition of "Cultural China" was also set up at the fair. The fair focused on showcasing China's achievements in cultural development, innovations and creative designs.

The international pavilion set up on the online platform displayed international cultural products and cultural industry projects online to demonstrate the achievements of the integration, innovation and development of Chinese and foreign cultures -- highlighting China's cultural exchanges and cultural trade with countries along the "Belt and Road."

A total of 300 overseas cultural institutions and enterprises from 30 countries and regions participated in the exhibition, and many foreign cultural institutions and enterprises in China participated in the exhibition to display cultural tourism, cultural education, cultural art, cultural creativity and other related projects and products.

The fair organizing committee office said that the scale, number of visitors and degree of internationalization of this fair have all been increasing, which has a positive impact on stimulating the vitality of cultural innovation and creation, while also promoting the high-quality development of the cultural industry.

