Home>>
Chinese Young Pioneers organization boasts nearly 115 million members
(Xinhua) 13:35, June 01, 2023
BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Young Pioneers (CYP), a national mass organization for Chinese children, had about 114.7 million members across the country at the end of 2022, according to figures unveiled Thursday.
The CYP boasted 261,000 primary-level work committees, of which 200,000 were based in primary or middle schools, noted the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, citing data from the CYP work committee.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Post-95s commander behind successful rocket launches in China
- Chinese youths strive to become world leaders in sci-tech
- Enterprising, confident, down-to-earth -- Meet China's rising generation
- Former Chinese national flag guard leverages professional expertise in new position
- Youth exchanges highlighted on China-Japan-South Korea Youth Day
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.