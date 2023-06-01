Chinese Young Pioneers organization boasts nearly 115 million members

Xinhua) 13:35, June 01, 2023

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Young Pioneers (CYP), a national mass organization for Chinese children, had about 114.7 million members across the country at the end of 2022, according to figures unveiled Thursday.

The CYP boasted 261,000 primary-level work committees, of which 200,000 were based in primary or middle schools, noted the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China, citing data from the CYP work committee.

