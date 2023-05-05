Post-95s commander behind successful rocket launches in China

People's Daily Online) 13:51, May 05, 2023

Li Bo is a post-95s assistant rocket test and launch engineer, and the commander of the malfunction detection system of China's manned spaceflight mission.

Since he joined the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center passionate about space exploration in 2019, Li has taken part in five manned space missions. During the Shenzhou-12 crewed mission, which was the first such spaceflight to construct China's space station, Li served as a commander for the first time. The successful launch made him proud and more convinced that he had chosen the right career.

During the final mission for the space station construction, namely the Shenzhou-15 mission, Li served as the commander of the mission's malfunction detection system for the first time in 2022.

Although the frigid temperatures made the launch much more difficult than expected, Li and his colleagues managed to successfully fulfill their tasks.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Du Mingming)