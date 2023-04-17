Carrier rocket for Tianzhou-6 cargo vessel reaches launch site

Xinhua) 08:35, April 17, 2023

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The Long March-7 Y7 carrier rocket, tasked with sending China's space station cargo vessel Tianzhou-6 into orbit in early or mid-May, has been transported to the launch site, the China Manned Space Agency said on Sunday.

The rocket reached the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan on Thursday. It will undergo assembly and testing together with Tianzhou-6, which arrived earlier.

All engineering participants in the Tianzhou-6 mission are stepping up preparations for the launch next month. It will be the first spaceflight since China's space station entered into the stage of application and development, the agency said in a statement.

