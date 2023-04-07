Home>>
China launches commercial carrier rocket
(Xinhua) 13:50, April 07, 2023
JIUQUAN, April 7 (Xinhua) -- China successfully launched SQX-1 solid commercial carrier rocket into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 12:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Friday.
The flight will verify the overall program of the rocket and obtain flight data.
It was the 5th flight mission of the SQX-1 commercial carrier rocket.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.