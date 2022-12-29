Languages

Archive

Thursday, December 29, 2022

Home>>

China conducts 63rd rocket launch of 2022

(People's Daily App) 15:32, December 29, 2022

China conducts its 63rd rocket launch this year, setting a new record for launches on Thursday.

(Produced by Zha Xinyue and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories