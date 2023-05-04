Home>>
Former Chinese national flag guard leverages professional expertise in new position
(People's Daily Online) 09:56, May 04, 2023
Zhang Zixuan, post-90s, is a former flag carrier for the National Flag Guard unit.
Zhang Zixuan served as a flag raiser at the ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC). During his 12 years of military service, he flawlessly completed more than 7,000 flag-raising and lowering duties.
In December 2022, Zhang Zixuan officially retired from the national flag guard unit and returned to his hometown of Pingxiang County, north China's Hebei Province, where he continued to unfurl the national flag together with his father in their courtyard.
Now that he is no longer a flag bearer, he still hopes to leverage his professional expertise in his new position and promote patriotic education in his hometown.
