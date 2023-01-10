Home>>
Post-95 generation policewoman makes her dream come true
Wang Jiajing, a 26-year-old policewoman from northwest China's Shaanxi Province, dreamed of being a traffic officer as a child. Through hard training, she can now easily handle a 300-kg motorcycle and maintain traffic safety.
