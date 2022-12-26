Forum held to discuss role of youth in fostering RCEP regional development

Xinhua) 13:35, December 26, 2022

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 10, 2022 shows a view of the Yangpu international container terminal in the Yangpu Economic Development Zone, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- An online seminar was held Friday to discuss the role of youth in promoting regional development, as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) completed almost a year of entry into force.

Delegates, including officials, scholars and entrepreneurs from international organizations and eight RCEP members, participated in the RCEP Youth Dialogue themed "Pooling the strength of youth, promoting regional development."

"To fully unleash the dividends of RCEP and jointly build the world's largest free trade zone, it is necessary to stimulate young people's vitality and creativity," said Chi Fulin, head of the Hainan-based China Institute for Reform and Development (CIRD).

Chi urged RCEP members to support young people in business activities of the digital economy, enhance their engagement in regional governance by establishing dialogue mechanisms, and promote cultural exchanges.

Chen Yibing, Olympic gold medalist and associate researcher with the College of Physical Education and Sports of Beijing Normal University, said the RCEP platform should be utilized to strengthen cooperation in sports and promote youth exchange.

Kong Tuan-yuen, research fellow at the East Asian Institute of the National University of Singapore, said youths play an important role in the development of RCEP and facilitating the innovation of RCEP rules.

Young entrepreneurs, featuring open-minded, innovative, and pragmatic characteristics, can help with RCEP investment and trade cooperation, and take lead in the development of new business forms and models in the digital economy, said Xu Xiujun, research fellow with the Institute of World Economics and Politics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

The event was co-organized by CIRD, China Daily and China Oceanic Development Foundation.

