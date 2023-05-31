Home>>
Mother cries as son launched into space
By Huang Jingjing and Di Jingyuan (People's Daily App) 15:30, May 31, 2023
Shenzhou-16 mission commander Jing Haipeng's mother cried as her son was launched into space on Tuesday morning.
It's her fourth time watching a live screen launch with her son involved.
At a square near Jing's parents home in Yuncheng, North China's Shanxi Province, a livestream watching activity was organized for Jing's parents and relatives, and the residents.
A special steamed bun was put on the table where Jing's parents were seated, with words on the bun wishing success for the launch.
Astronaut Jing, 56, was involved in the 2008 Shenzhou-7 mission and commanded the 2012 Shenzhou-9 and 2016 Shenzhou-11 missions.
(Source: Yuncheng Radio and Television Station)
