China, New Zealand to further enhance science cooperation

Xinhua) 13:14, May 31, 2023

WELLINGTON, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Science officials of China and New Zealand on Tuesday discussed ways to deepen cooperation in science and technology innovation in Wellington.

Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang and New Zealand's Research, Science and Innovation Minister Ayesha Verrall co-chaired the 6th China-New Zealand Joint Commission Meeting on Science and Technology Cooperation.

The two ministers discussed the signing of the next five-year roadmap of cooperation in science and technology, setting priority areas for deeper collaboration.

Wang said science and technology was one of important areas of cooperation between China and New Zealand.

China will work with New Zealand to provide more support to universities, research institutions, enterprises and researchers of both countries to carry out science and technology innovation cooperation and create a favorable cooperation environment, thus providing more solutions for the global response to common challenges, Wang said.

"China is one of our key science and innovation partners," Verrall said, adding the two sides have mutual research interests in food, environmental and health sciences.

New Zealand and Chinese scientists have been cooperating for more than 40 years, she said.

Following their meeting, the ministers visited the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)