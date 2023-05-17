China, New Zealand ready to promote military relations: defense spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:24, May 17, 2023

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The militaries of China and New Zealand expressed their willingness to further promote relations under new circumstances during a recent strategic dialogue, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to an inquiry about the 11th strategic dialogue between the Chinese and New Zealand militaries held in China's northwestern city of Xi'an on May 10.

He said the two sides held "candid, in-depth and friendly discussions on the regional security situation and issues of common concern."

They also exchanged views on nuclear submarine cooperation between the United States, Britain and Australia, as well as views on maritime and airspace security, Tan said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)