Exhibition on Rewi Alley, pathfinder for China-New Zealand friendship, held in Wellington

A visitor looks at an exhibit at an exhibition featuring artworks about Rewi Alley in Wellington, New Zealand, April 21, 2023. An exhibition featuring artworks about Rewi Alley, who opened the door for New Zealand-China diplomatic ties, and historical items and pictures that showcase his prominent contribution to China's revolution, development and bilateral friendship, kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

WELLINGTON, April 21 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition featuring artworks about Rewi Alley, who opened the door for New Zealand-China diplomatic ties, and historical items and pictures that showcase his prominent contribution to China's revolution, development and bilateral friendship, kicked off here on Friday.

This is the largest exhibition about Alley, a New Zealand-born writer, social reformer and educator, held in New Zealand in recent years.

An old friend of the Chinese people, Alley had spent 60 years living and working in China before he died in 1987 in Beijing. Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and New Zealand.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the three-day event, Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong said that as an internationalist, humanitarian and above all, a pathfinder for China-New Zealand friendship, Alley helped to bring the two peoples closer across vast oceans. He is truly a precious asset for both countries.

"We should build on his legacy and carry forward the Rewi Alley spirit of friendship, inclusiveness and endeavor, especially among the younger generation, with a view to taking the mutually-respectful and mutually-beneficial partnership between our two countries to new heights as we usher in the next 50 years for our diplomatic relationship," the ambassador said.

David Carter, former speaker of the New Zealand Parliament, said younger generations should recognize the impact Alley has made. The Rewi Alley Memorial Exhibition is to continue Alley's knowledge and contribution to the bilateral relationship.

Artist Deng Bangzhen, Alley's foster son, and his wife Lu Bo brought 100 of their paintings and artworks to the exhibition. Deng said Alley encouraged them to create paintings of Chinese landscapes and folklore to be exhibited in New Zealand, and paintings about New Zealand to be displayed in China.

"Rewi Alley is an important part of our history," said Chris Lipscombe, national president of the New Zealand China Friendship Society.

"Many of you will know that our organization was founded over 70 years ago at Alley's suggestion, and that during his life he entrusted the Society to work on his behalf in New Zealand," he said.

