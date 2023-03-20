New Zealand FM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:05, March 20, 2023

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will visit China from March 22 to 25, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)