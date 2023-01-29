China-New Zealand relationship to better serve well-being of both peoples: ambassador
WELLINGTON, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- China and New Zealand will make greater and faster progress in promoting economic and social development in the Year of the Rabbit, Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong said here on Saturday.
The Chinese ambassador said in a speech at a banquet to celebrate the Chinese New Year that he wishes that the China-New Zealand relationship would continue to better serve the well-being of the two peoples.
He was deeply impressed and touched by the enormous interest in traditional Chinese culture shown by people of all ethnic backgrounds in New Zealand, Wang said, noting that the Chinese New Year has become an integral part of New Zealand's diverse multicultural landscape.
The banquet was held by the Wellington Branch of the New Zealand China Friendship Society.
