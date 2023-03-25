Chinese FM meets New Zealand counterpart

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang meets with visiting New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with visiting New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta here on Friday.

Qin said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, China and New Zealand have always respected each other, treated each other on an equal footing, engaged in win-win cooperation and sought common ground while shelving differences.

The two countries have ensured the steady development of bilateral ties over the long term, setting a paradigm for friendly relations between countries of different social systems, cultures and development stages, he said.

Last year China and New Zealand celebrated the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, and the leaders of the two countries met to reach important consensus. Qin said the two sides should faithfully implement the consensus and work for further development of the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership.

He called for efforts to make good use of the China-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement Upgrade Protocol and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership to tap into the potential of cooperation.

Qin also expressed the hope that the two countries will fully resume exchanges in all sectors on the premise of ensuring sound epidemic prevention and control.

Mahuta said New Zealand firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and expects the two countries to enhance high-level exchanges and people-to-people exchanges, and expand cooperation of various fields to continue writing more stories of success.

Highlighting China's leading role in responding to climate change and protecting biodiversity, Mahuta said the two countries can work together to safeguard peace and security in the Asia and Pacific region, and be committed to sustainable development as well as limiting global temperature rise.

