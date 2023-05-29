World No. 1 paddlers Sun, Fan crowned world champions

Xinhua) 08:25, May 29, 2023

Gold medalist Fan Zhendong of China takes a selfie during the awarding ceremony for the men's singles final at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

DURBAN, South Africa, May 28 (Xinhua) -- World No. 1 Sun Yingsha and Fan Zhendong of China emerged victorious in the women's and men's singles respectively at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Finals here on Sunday.

In the all-Chinese finals, Sun made a career breakthrough by lifting her first World Championships singles trophy after defeating Olympic champion Chen Meng 4-2, while Fan retained his title with a 4-2 victory over Wang Chuqin.

With a narrow 5-4 lead across their previous head-to-heads, Chen grabbed an early foothold in the title showdown, moving one game ahead with a convincing 11-5 win.

However, Sun, who had fallen to teammate Wang Manyu 4-2 at the last hurdle two years ago in Houston, clawed back through her advantage in the rallies, taking a 3-1 lead by triumphing 11-8, 11-7, 11-7.

29-year-old Chen didn't succumb to her inferior position, pulling one game back at 11-7, but a determined Sun managed to close out an 11-6 victory in the sixth game.

Sun fell to the ground in celebration and walked to hug her elder teammate, before the two carried China's national flag to the cheers of a capacity crowd at the Durban International Convention Center.

China thus won the women's singles title for the 15th consecutive time at the Table Tennis Worlds, a stretch dating back to 1995.

Fellow Chinese paddler Chen Xingtong and Japan's Hina Hayata settled for bronze medals in the women's singles.

Later on Sunday, Fan dispatched Wang 8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 12-10, 11-13, 11-3 in a clash of the top two seeds.

Fan had a big chance to secure his win in five games, but wasted five match points as Wang showcased his tenacity and had a glimpse of turning the tables.

But Fan raced into a 7-1 lead in the sixth game and didn't allow Wang to come back on his way to the crown.

This is China's 10th straight men's singles crown, a run dating back to 2005.

China's Ma Long and Liang Jingkun shared the men's singles bronze medals.

Fan Zhendong of China hits a return during the men's singles final match against his compatriot Wang Chuqin at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Gold medalist Fan Zhendong (2nd L) of China, silver medalist Wang Chuqin (1st L) of China and bronze medalists Ma Long (2nd R) and Liang Jingkun of China attend the awarding ceremony for the men's singles event at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Gold medalist Fan Zhendong (3rd L) of China waves on the podium, as silver medalist Wang Chuqin (2nd L) of China and bronze medalists Ma Long (2nd R) and Liang Jingkun of China applaud during the awarding ceremony for the men's singles event at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Fan Zhendong of China (R) greets his compatriot Wang Chuqin after winning the men's singles final match at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Fan Zhendong (L) of China shakes hands with his compatriot Wang Chuqin after winning the men's singles final match at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Chuqin of China reacts during the men's singles final match against his compatriot Fan Zhendong at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Fan Zhendong of China reacts during the men's singles final match against his compatriot Wang Chuqin at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Gold medalist Fan Zhendong (2nd L) of China, silver medalist Wang Chuqin (1st L) of China and bronze medalists Ma Long (2nd R) and Liang Jingkun of China attend the awarding ceremony for the men's singles event at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Fan Zhendong of China hits a return during the men's singles final match against his compatriot Wang Chuqin at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Fan Zhendong (R) of China embraces his compatriot Wang Chuqin after winning the men's singles final match at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Fan Zhendong of China gestures after winning the men's singles final match against his compatriot Wang Chuqin at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Men's singles champion Fan Zhendong (L) of China and women's singles champion Sun Yingsha of China pose with their trophies at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Gold medalist Sun Yingsha (2nd L) of China, silver medalist Chen Meng (1st L) of China, bronze medalists Chen Xingtong (3rd L) of China and Hayata Hina of Japan attend the awarding ceremony for the women's singles event at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Chen Meng of China reacts during the women's singles final match against her compatriot Sun Yingsha at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Chen Meng of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against her compatriot Sun Yingsha at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Gold medalist Fan Zhendong (2nd L) of China, silver medalist Wang Chuqin (1st L) of China and bronze medalists Ma Long (2nd R) and Liang Jingkun of China attend the awarding ceremony for the men's singles event at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Sun Yingsha of China hits a return during the women's singles final match against her compatriot Chen Meng at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

Gold medalist Fan Zhendong of China poses with the trophy during the awarding ceremony for the men's singles final at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

China's Wang Chuqin (L) hits a return during the men's singles final match against his compatriot Fan Zhendong at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

China's Fan Zhendong (L) greets his compatriot Wang Chuqin after their men's singles final match at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Sun Yingsha (R) of China celebrates after winning the women's singles final against her compatriot Chen Meng at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

China's Fan Zhendong (L) shakes hands with his compatriot Wang Chuqin after their men's singles final match at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

China's Fan Zhendong (L) celebrates with his compatriot Wang Chuqin after their men's singles final match at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Sun Yingsha of China celebrates scoring during the women's singles final match against her compatriot Chen Meng at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Gold medalist Sun Yingsha of China kisses the trophy during the awarding ceremony for the women's singles event at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)

Wang Yidi (R) of China is awarded the Richard Bergmann Fair Play Trophy at 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships Finals in Durban, South Africa, May 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

