Russian arms maker Kalashnikov begins production of drones
ST. PETERSBURG, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Russian arms maker Kalashnikov Concern announced on Friday that it has begun production of drones.
According to the concern's press service, Kalashnikov has set up a new department dubbed "division of special vehicles." The main task of the division is producing complexes with guided loitering munitions, and the complexes are designed for destruction of remote single and group enemy ground targets with high precision.
Kalashnikov Concern's President Alan Lushnikov noted that the new division will multiply production of drones including loitering ammunition and reconnaissance drones in 2024.
Kalashnikov Concern is one of Russia's leading arms manufacturers, producing automatic and sniper combat firearms, guided artillery munitions, and a wide range of high-accuracy weapons. It is part of the military-industrial complex of Russia.
