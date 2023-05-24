Russian fighter escorts U.S. bombers over Baltic Sea

Xinhua) 09:02, May 24, 2023

File photo of a Su-27 fighter (Russian Defense Ministry)

The Russian jet escorted the U.S. bombers until they flew away from the Russian border.

MOSCOW, May 23 (Xinhua) -- A Russian fighter jet was scrambled on Tuesday to accompany two U.S. strategic bombers over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian airspace control detected two targets approaching the Russian state border over the Baltic Sea and a Su-27 fighter took off in response, the ministry said in a statement.

After identifying the objects as two U.S. B-1B strategic bombers, the Russian crew escorted the foreign planes until they flew away from the Russian border, the statement said.

