U.S. Florida becomes hostile to Black Americans: i24NEWS

Xinhua) 11:02, May 23, 2023

NEW YORK, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) on Saturday issued a formal travel warning for the state of Florida, saying the state has become "hostile to Black Americans" under Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, reported i24NEWS, an Israeli-based international 24-hour news television channel, on Sunday.

The civil rights organization points out DeSantis' recent controversial policies such as the legislation that he signed last week that restricts spending of public funds on diversity and inclusion programs in state colleges, said the report.

"On a seeming quest to silence African-American voices, the governor and the state of Florida have shown that African Americans are not welcome in the state of Florida," the travel advisory was cited as saying.

"Due to this sustained, blatant, relentless and systemic attack on democracy and civil rights, the NAACP hereby issues a travel advisory to African Americans, and other people of color regarding the hostility towards African Americans in Florida," it noted.

Earlier in April, DeSantis, who is expected to run for presidency in 2024, signed the so-called Stop WOKE Act. It restricts workplaces and schools from discussing race during required training or instruction. The governor has also blocked an Advanced Placement African American Studies course in the state's public schools, citing its lack of "educational value."

