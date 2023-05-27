Chinese commerce minister meets with U.S. trade representative

Xinhua) 09:55, May 27, 2023

DETROIT, the United States, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Friday, on the sidelines of the two-day 2023 APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in Detroit, the United States.

The two sides had "candid, pragmatic and in-depth" exchanges on the China-U.S. economic and trade relationship, as well as regional and multilateral issues of common concern.

The Chinese side raised concerns on key issues such as U.S. policies on economy and trade with China, Taiwan-related issues in the economic and trade sector, the "Indo-Pacific Economic Framework" and the Section 301 tariffs.

The two sides agreed to maintain exchanges and communication.

During talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington on Thursday, Wang also expressed key concerns over U.S. policies on economy and trade with China, and semiconductors, as well as issues concerning export control and outbound investments review.

