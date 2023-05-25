Chinese president appoints ambassador to U.S.

Xinhua) 09:41, May 25, 2023

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has appointed Xie Feng as ambassador to the United States following a decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, according to a statement from China's top legislature on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)