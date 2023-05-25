China hopes U.S. will provide support, facilitation for new Chinese ambassador: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:39, May 25, 2023

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that the United States will provide support and facilitation for Xie Feng, the new Chinese ambassador to the United States, as he carries out his duty, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a press conference when answering a relevant question.

Xie arrived in the United States on Tuesday to assume his post, and he spoke to Chinese and foreign reporters and people from various sectors at the airport.

Mao said that Ambassador Xie has arrived in the United States to take on his new mission. "Ambassadors are an important bridge and bond between China and the United States. We hope the United States will provide support and facilitation for Ambassador Xie as he carries out his duty."

Noting that China-U.S. relationship is vitally important to both countries and the world, Mao said that China views and grows its relations with the United States in accordance with the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, while remaining committed to defending its sovereignty, security and development interests.

Mao said that China hopes that the United States will bear in mind the shared interest of people in the two countries and the world, work with China to enhance dialogue, manage differences and boost cooperation and bring China-U.S. relations back to the right track of sound and steady growth.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)