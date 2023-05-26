Home>>
Chinese, U.S. commerce ministers to hold talks
(Xinhua) 08:15, May 26, 2023
BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao will hold talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai respectively, Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Shu Jueting said on Thursday.
Wang will hold the talks while attending the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in the United States from May 25 to 26, and exchange views with the U.S. side on China-U.S. economic and trade relations as well as issues of common concern, Shu said at a regular press briefing.
