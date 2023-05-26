China, Laos pledge to strengthen law enforcement, security cooperation
Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong holds a work meeting with Lao Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security Police Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong held a work meeting with Lao Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security Police Gen. Vilay Lakhamphong on Thursday, pledging to strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation.
Wang said that China is willing to work with Laos to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the top leaders of the two parties and countries, continuously deepen cooperation on safeguarding political security, crack down on transnational criminal activities, strengthen China-Laos Railway security, and promote law enforcement capacity building.
Wang said China will constantly improve the quality and effectiveness of China-Laos law enforcement and security cooperation, and push forward the construction of a China-Laos community with a shared future to better benefit the two countries and peoples.
Vilay expressed his readiness to strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation with China, and to build a Laos-China community with a shared future.
