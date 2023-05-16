View of landmarks in time-honored city of Xi'an

May 16, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows a night view of the Chang'an Tower at the Chanba ecological zone in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

As the provincial capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Xi'an, a city founded more than 3,100 years ago, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history, including Tang (618-907), when the city was known as Chang'an.

This is also the place where Zhang Qian began his journey to the Western regions via Central Asia during the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25) with his envoys. Zhang's pioneering expedition opened up a route that later became the Silk Road, which would go on to see flourishing interactions between China and Central Asia.

Xi'an is rich in historical and cultural resources, such as the world-famous terracotta warriors and horses, the Bell and Drum towers, the ancient city wall and more.

This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows a night view of the Olympic Sports Center in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2023 shows a view of the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 16, 2023 shows the Xi'an international convention and exhibition center at the Chanba ecological zone in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 30, 2023 shows tourists walking through the Yongning Gate of the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 16, 2023 shows a view along Bahe River at the Chanba ecological zone in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 30, 2023 shows a night view of Xi'an Hi-tech Industries Development Zone in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows the Xi'an international convention and exhibition center at the Chanba ecological zone in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 16, 2023 shows a view of the Xi'an international convention center at the Chanba ecological zone in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 29, 2023 shows a view of Xixian New Area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows a night view of the Xi'an international convention center at the Chanba ecological zone in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on May 1, 2023 shows a view of the Chang'an Tower at the Chanba ecological zone in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 29, 2023 shows a view along the Fenghe River at Xixian New Area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a view of the Olympic Sports Center in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

