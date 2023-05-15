Various kinds of music around world meet in Xi'an via cultural communication

Xinhua) 08:20, May 15, 2023

A Brazilian band performs in an outdoor show in Weiyang District of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 16, 2020. Founded about 3,100 years ago, Xi'an, which is today the capital of China's Shaanxi Province, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. It is also the starting point of the ancient Silk Road. Various kinds of music around the world such as rock and roll and Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre, meet here via cultural communication. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Members of the Xi'an Symphony Orchestra perform in an outdoor concert near the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 19, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists enjoy a show staged by a band in front of the Yongning Gate of the ancient city wall of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 1, 2022. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Actors perform a stage play in the Tang Paradise in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

A band performs during the Xi'an Strawberry Music Festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Nov. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Actors perform during the closing ceremony of the 9th Qinqiang Opera art festival in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Chinese artists perform in a concert near the ancient city wall of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 22, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A band performs near the ancient city wall of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy a music performance at the Datang Everbright City scenic area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 8, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

The chorus of the Xi'an Symphony Orchestra performs in front of Pit No.1 of the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 18, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Folk artists perform Qinqiang Opera at the Yuxiang Gate of the ancient city wall of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

Members of a chorus perform at a park near the ancient city wall of Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Zou Jingyi/Xinhua)

