People visit museums in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 11:18, May 15, 2023

This photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a Tang Dynasty (618-907) tri-colored galloping horse at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Founded about 3,100 years ago, Xi'an, which is today the capital of China's Shaanxi Province, served as the capital for 13 dynasties in Chinese history. This is also the place where Zhang Qian, an envoy of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-25 AD), began his journey to the Western regions via Central Asia. This expedition eventually led to the opening of the Silk Road.

Xi'an has a total of 159 museums, attracting over 30 million people each year. Many exhibits in the museums bear witness to the cultural exchanges between ancient China and countries along the ancient Silk Road in over 2,000 years.

This photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows sapphires displayed at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A visitor views a Tang Dynasty (618-907) mural depicting foreign envoys to China at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a stone lion statue displayed in Xi'an Beilin Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a stone rhinoceros at Xi'an Beilin Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

People visit Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows a gold cup with filigree floral medallions at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

People visit Xi'an Beilin Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a part of the Stone Coffin of Shijun, a sogdian living in the Northern Zhou Dynasty (557-581), at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists visit the Six Steeds of the Zhao Mausoleum, which was sculptured on orders of Emperor Li Shimin of Tang Dynasty (618-907), at Xi'an Beilin Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

People visit Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows a Tang Dynasty (618-907) mural depicting foreign envoys to China at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A visitor takes photos of an agate rhyton inlaid with gold plug at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows an agate rhyton inlaid with gold plug displayed at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows a Tang Dynasty (618-907) tri-colored figurine of camel-riding musicians at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Visitors view a stone lion statue displayed at Xi'an Beilin Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A visitor views bronze mirrors displayed at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists visit the Stone Coffin of Shijun, a sogdian living in the Northern Zhou Dynasty (557-581), at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists look at a Tang Dynasty (618-907) tri-colored galloping horse at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows spotted jade waist belt plaques displayed at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows a Tang Dynasty (618-907) tri-colored figurine of camel-riding musicians at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

People visit Xi'an Beilin Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a part of the Stone Coffin of Shijun, a sogdian living in the Northern Zhou Dynasty (557-581), at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists look at pottery figurines of foreign visitors to China at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo taken on May 8, 2023 shows a bronze mirror depicting auspicious animals and grape patterns displayed at Xi'an Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists look at a Tang Dynasty (618-907) tri-colored figurine depicting camel-riding musicians at Shaanxi History Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows Te Qin Biao steed, one of the six steeds of the Zhao Mausoleum, which was sculptured on orders of Emperor Li Shimin of Tang Dynasty (618-907), at Xi'an Beilin Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

