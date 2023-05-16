Syria return to Arab League shows shrinking US shadow: China

(People's Daily App) 14:51, May 16, 2023

Syria's return to the Arab League showed that peace spreads when the US shadow recedes, China's foreign ministry said on Monday.

"Syria's return to the Arab League once again proves that when the shadow of the US shrinks, the light of peace spreads," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a routine press briefing in Beijing.

"The US and a handful of countries call their way of playing the game 'the rules' and regime change in other countries 'spring,'" he said. "They condemn every action that does not serve their selfish hegemonic interests.

"This kind of twisted political correctness will not get them anywhere anymore."

