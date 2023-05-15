Syria's return to Arab world proves declining impact of U.S. interference in Middle East

13:57, May 15, 2023 By Hummam Sheikh Ali ( Xinhua

DAMASCUS, May 14 (Xinhua) -- The return of Syria to the Arab League (AL) and the normalization of relations with most Arab countries revealed that the impact of the U.S. interventionist policies in the region is fading away as the Arab countries realize that U.S. interference has only plunged the region into instability and chaos, experts in Syria have said.

After 12 years of suspension, Arab foreign ministers finally met at an AL extraordinary meeting on May 7 in Cairo that restored Syria's membership in the league.

Following the AL admission, the Syrian Foreign Ministry stressed that the next stage requires a practical and constructive Arab approach based on dialogue, mutual respect, and the common interests of Arab nations.

"Syria has been following the positive trends and interactions that are currently taking place in the Arab region, and believes that these benefit all Arab countries and favor the stability, security, and well-being of their peoples," it said in a statement.

The Arab decision came in tandem with restoring relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia, which was preceded by the normalization of relations between Syria and most Arab countries that had their ties cut with Syria during the long-standing crisis.

In addition, Syria received an official invitation from Saudi Arabia to attend the upcoming Arab Summit on May 19 in Saudi Arabia.

Applauding the formation of a new landscape in the region, Osama Danura, a Syrian political expert, told Xinhua that Arab countries now prioritize their national and regional interests and any external interference is unacceptable.

While Arab countries agreed to intensify efforts "to help Syria out of its crisis," the United States is still imposing harsh economic sanctions on Syria and attempting to continue the policy of isolation against the war-torn country.

"All their attempts to impose isolation and to sever relations between neighboring countries could only last for a few years, but the geography and mutual interests of the countries will finally win over the U.S. desires," Danura said.

Unwilling to acknowledge the new Arab approach toward Syria, the United States persistently held that the government of President Bashar al-Assad doesn't deserve normalization.

"We do not believe that Syria merits readmission to the Arab League at this time," U.S. State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said, adding that "we continue to believe that we will not normalize our relations with the Assad regime, and we don't support our allies and partners doing so either."

However, experts pointed out that U.S. sanctions and isolation can't work for a long time in a geographical place where interests and culture are entwined.

Similarly, Ahmad al-Ashqar, a journalist and political expert, told Xinhua that it is apparent that the U.S. foreign policies have always relied on fomenting chaos and instability instead of helping to find peaceful solutions to crises around the world.

"Today, it has become clear that no conflicts happen without a driving force behind it," he said, adding that the U.S. goal is not the interests of the local people, but geopolitical goals that serve its own interests.

The United States is still delusional about being the single most powerful country in the world, and continues to force its will on others, Danura said, noting that the world today is shifting toward multi-polar powers and "the world can no longer fall victim to the United States and its desires."

