China welcomes, supports Arab solidarity: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:21, May 09, 2023

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday that China welcomes and congratulates Syria on its return to the Arab League.

According to reports, the Arab League convened a special foreign ministers' meeting on Sunday, which agreed to readmit Syria to the group.

"We believe this is conducive to the strength and unity of Arab states, the development and revitalization of the Arab world and peace and stability in the Middle East. This serves the long-term interests of Arab states," Wang told a press briefing.

He said that China has always supported Arab states in seeking strength through unity, and actively supported Syria in returning to the Arab League. "China has actively engaged various parties through our own channels."

According to Wang, last month, Special Envoy of the Chinese Government on the Middle East Issue Zhai Jun visited Syria and had an in-depth exchange of views with Syria on seeking a political settlement of the Syrian issue and facilitating Syria's return to the Arab League. Recently, China sent a task force to relevant Arab states for deep-going discussions on Syria's return to the Arab League.

Wang said that at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad will soon visit China.

"As a sincere friend of Syria and other Arab states, China welcomes and supports Arab solidarity and will continue to work relentlessly to that end," he said.

