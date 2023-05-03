Home>>
Iranian president embarks on landmark visit to Syria
(Xinhua) 16:02, May 03, 2023
DAMASCUS, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Syria on Wednesday with top Iranian ministers, marking the first visit of Iranian president since the beginning of the Syrian war in 2011, according to the state news agency SANA.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Syrian president hails China's support for Syria, peacemaking role in Mideast
- Tunisian president appoints new ambassador to Syria
- Russian, Iranian, Syrian, Turkish defense ministers discuss Syrian security
- Turkish troops kill 21 "terrorists" in Syria, Iraq: defense minister
- Syria-Saudi Arabia rapprochement to have positive effects on Arab region: Syrian president
- Tunisian president meets Syrian FM to strengthen ties
- Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to resume consular services, air flights
- Israel launches missile attack on sites in Syria's Damascus: report
- Syria condemns U.S. attacks on eastern region
- 3 obstacles need to be overcome to further improve humanitarian work in Syria: Chinese envoy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.