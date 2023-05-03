Iranian president embarks on landmark visit to Syria

May 03, 2023

DAMASCUS, May 3 (Xinhua) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Syria on Wednesday with top Iranian ministers, marking the first visit of Iranian president since the beginning of the Syrian war in 2011, according to the state news agency SANA.

