Syria-Saudi Arabia rapprochement to have positive effects on Arab region: Syrian president

Xinhua) 13:37, April 19, 2023

DAMASCUS, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told visiting Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Damascus on Tuesday that the reconciliation between Syria and Saudi Arabia will have positive effects not only on both countries, but also on the wider Arab region, according to a report by the Syrian presidency's media office.

Assad emphasized that the good relations between the two countries reflect Saudi Arabia's realistic policies that serve the interests of the Arab countries and the region. He also highlighted the importance of Arab support in helping Syria overcome the aftermath of the long-standing war and stabilize the situation in the country.

For his part, the Saudi diplomat expressed confidence in Syria's ability to overcome the consequences of the war and achieve sustainable development.

He reiterated Saudi Arabia's support for Syria's territorial integrity, security, and stability, as well as facilitating the return of Syrian refugees. Farhan Al Saud also emphasized the need for normalizing relations between Syria and all Arab countries, in order to restore Syria's role in the Arab world and the wider region.

Farhan Al Saud's visit to Damascus on Tuesday afternoon marks the first visit by a senior Saudi official to Syria in 12 years, following Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad's recent visit to Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to restore normal relations between the two countries.

During Mekdad's visit, an agreement was reached to restore consulate services and resume air flights between the two countries. This development comes amid notable Arab efforts to improve strained ties with Damascus in the aftermath of the Syrian war that broke out in 2011.

Last week, diplomats from nine Arab countries met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to discuss a political solution to end the Syrian crisis and facilitate Syria's return to the Arab fold.

