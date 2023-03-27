Syria condemns U.S. attacks on eastern region

DAMASCUS, March 25 (Xinhua) -- The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the recent U.S. airstrikes on the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, urging other countries to join the condemnation.

The U.S. attacks were "based on lies," the ministry said in a statement, stressing the Syrian army's determination to restore all Syrian areas and end the U.S. occupation of Syrian territories.

The statement followed an exchange of fire between the U.S. forces and pro-Syrian government, Iranian-backed militias since midnight Friday.

An American contractor and 11 pro-Iran fighters were killed in the exchange of fire, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor.

It said the Iranian militias launched several drone attacks and shelling on U.S. bases in the al-Omar oil field in Deir al-Zour, adding that the U.S. responded with shelling on several military strongholds of the Iranian militias in the same province.

Spokesman of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Keyvan Khosravi said on Saturday that Iran will give "immediate and reciprocal" response to any attack on bases established for "fighting terrorism" in the Syrian territory and at the request of the country's government.

On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden said that the United States would "act forcefully" to protect its people.

