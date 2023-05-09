China congratulates Syria on rejoining Arab League

(People's Daily App) 13:48, May 09, 2023

China on Monday welcomed and congratulated Syria on rejoining the Arab League.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing.

"China believes that Syria's return to the Arab League helps Arab states strengthen solidarity and self-improvement, helps the Arab world accelerate development and revitalization, helps promote peace and stability in the Middle East and conforms to the long-term interests of Arab countries," Wang said. "China always supports Arab countries to unite and self-strengthen and proactively supported Syria's return to the Arab League.

"China proactively engages with relevant parties through its own channel."

