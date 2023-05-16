China's GWM launches flagship 4S center in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Great Wall Motor (GWM), China's leading sport utility vehicle and pickup manufacturer, has launched its flagship 4S center in Malaysia to support its growing operations in the country.

The new facility, launched on Saturday, represents a significant advancement for the GWM in growing its dealer network in Malaysia. And it is the first of 15 dealerships to be launched this year, the company said in a statement sent to Xinhua on Monday.

Managing director of GWM Sales Malaysia Sdn Bhd Cui Anqi officiated the opening ceremony.

"We are delighted to introduce our flagship 4S center with an All-in-One Experience Hall, a testament to our commitment to delivering excellent service and customer satisfaction," Cui said.

"With our expanding network and aspirations to launch the HAVAL H6 and GWM CANNON this year, we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to offer more quality products in Malaysia," he added.

The GWM had highlighted three NEV (New Energy Vehicle) models during the Malaysia Autoshow 2023. The models are part of GWM's Intelligent NEV lineup, which features advanced technologies and cutting-edge designs.

