China to adopt stricter standards for auto emissions

Xinhua) 11:02, May 10, 2023

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China will implement a more rigorous set of emissions standards for motor vehicles nationwide from July 1, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said on Tuesday.

The production, import or sale of motor vehicles that do not meet the standards will be prohibited, the ministry said.

The upgraded standards will apply to both lightweight vehicles and heavyweight diesel vehicles, according to a notice jointly released by the ministry and four other authorities.

Motor vehicle manufacturers and importers will be obliged to disclose the results of emissions tests and information on pollution-control technologies to ensure their vehicles meet the new standards.

