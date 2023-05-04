GWM highlights 3 NEV models at Malaysia Autoshow 2023

Xinhua) 13:10, May 04, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Great Wall Motor (GWM), China's leading sport utility vehicle (SUV) and pickup manufacturer, has highlighted three NEV (New Energy Vehicle) models on show at the ongoing Malaysia Autoshow 2023.

The models on display are GWM Cannon, GWM Haval H6 and GWM Haval Jolion, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"These models are part of GWM's Intelligent NEV lineup, which features advanced technologies and cutting-edge designs," it said.

Held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysia Autoshow 2023 will run from May 4 to 7 with a focus on electric vehicle (EV) models as well as relevant technologies and discussions on the EV ecosystem in Malaysia.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)