Vehicles on display at Auto Shanghai 2023

Xinhua) 08:36, April 25, 2023

A SAIC Volkswagen ID.6 X is displayed at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Global carmakers are battling to showcase their best new energy products at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2023, mirroring their efforts to gain a share of China's new energy vehicle (NEV) market amid fierce competition.

The show's organizer said that around 1,500 vehicles are on display at the exhibition, with NEVs accounting for more than half. The arena, dominated by NEVs, also foreshadows technological trends in the global auto market.

An IM LS7 is displayed at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors discuss while looking at a model of Qilin battery from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A Rising Auto F7 is displayed at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, April 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

