Home>>
Auto Shanghai 2023: Latest products and technologies
(People's Daily App) 16:03, April 20, 2023
The 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition kicked off Tuesday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). The exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2023, showcases the cutting-edge design and technology of around 1,500 vehicles of about 1,000 enterprises from 20 countries and regions. Click on the video to have a quick look at the highlights of the show.
(Video source: International Channel Shanghai)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Carmakers display new-energy and intelligent connected vehicles at 20th Shanghai Int'l Automobile Industry Exhibition
- Auto show highlights intelligent &low-carbon consumption trend of automobile industry
- International auto show kicks off in Shanghai
- Share of Chinese cars rises to 50 pct in Russia's Far East, Siberia
- Auto Shanghai 2023 sees exhibits worth 25 mln USD imported
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.