Auto Shanghai 2023: Latest products and technologies

(People's Daily App) 16:03, April 20, 2023

The 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition kicked off Tuesday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). The exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2023, showcases the cutting-edge design and technology of around 1,500 vehicles of about 1,000 enterprises from 20 countries and regions. Click on the video to have a quick look at the highlights of the show.

(Video source: International Channel Shanghai)

