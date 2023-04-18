International auto show kicks off in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition kicked off Tuesday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

The exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2023, is the first A-class international auto show held in China since the country adjusted its COVID-19 response. With 13 indoor exhibition halls, it boasts an exhibition area of more than 360,000 square meters.

According to the organizer, about 1,000 enterprises from 20 countries and regions participated in the auto show, and around 1,500 vehicles were displayed.

The show organizer said the event would inject great confidence and vitality into the global auto market.

The theme of this year's auto show is "Embracing the New Era of Automobile Industry." It will run until April 27.

According to the event schedule, April 18 and 19 are designated as media days, while April 20 and 21 are reserved for professionals in the auto industry. The public will have access to the show from April 22 to 27.

