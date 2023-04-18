Auto Shanghai 2023 sees exhibits worth 25 mln USD imported

Xinhua) 13:38, April 18, 2023

SHANGHAI, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Exhibits worth 25 million U.S. dollars have been imported for the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, Shanghai Customs said on Monday.

This year's auto exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2023, declared a total of 123 batches of imported exhibits, representing an increase of 34 percent on Auto Shanghai 2021. The total value of the imported exhibits this year is 25 million dollars, up 19 percent on 2021.

Auto Shanghai 2023 is scheduled to be held from April 18 to 27, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), with an exhibition area of more than 360,000 square meters.

It is the first A-class international auto show to be held in China since the country optimized its COVID-19 response, attracting over 1,000 exhibitors globally.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)