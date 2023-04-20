We Are China

Carmakers display new-energy and intelligent connected vehicles at 20th Shanghai Int'l Automobile Industry Exhibition

Xinhua) 13:43, April 20, 2023

An XPeng X2 flying car is displayed at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

The 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition kicked off Tuesday at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), where many carmakers display their new-energy and intelligent connected vehicles under the green and low-carbon consumption trend.

An intelligent extended driving range 4MATIC platform of Aito M5 is displayed at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

The CTB battery body integration technology of Chinese carmaker BYD is displayed at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors look at models of on-board electronic devices displayed at the Bosch booth at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor looks at an autonomous vehicle of DiDi at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A Buick Century is displayed at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

An intelligent hydraulic body control system by Chinese carmaker BYD is displayed at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors discuss while examining an NEV platform of Cadillac at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A staff member introduces a hybird platform of Chinese carmaker Chery at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors try a HarmonyOS-based on-board intelligent computer terminal at the Huawei booth at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

