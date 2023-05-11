China's auto sales surge 82.7 pct in April

Xinhua) 16:13, May 11, 2023

BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's auto sales soared 82.7 percent year on year to about 2.16 million units in April, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Thursday.

Auto sales reached about 8.24 million units in the first four months, up 7.1 percent from the same period a year ago.

