Home>>
China's auto sales surge 82.7 pct in April
(Xinhua) 16:13, May 11, 2023
BEIJING, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's auto sales soared 82.7 percent year on year to about 2.16 million units in April, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Thursday.
Auto sales reached about 8.24 million units in the first four months, up 7.1 percent from the same period a year ago.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.