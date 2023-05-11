New Volvo car design studio opens in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:54, May 11, 2023

SHANGHAI, May 11 (Xinhua) -- A new Volvo car design studio opened Wednesday in Shanghai, becoming one of the automakers' three global design centers.

Mirroring Volvo Cars' design headquarters in Gothenburg, the Shanghai studio has all the functions needed to facilitate the entire design process, from concept to production, said the company.

The 5,500-square meter design studio boasts milling machines, 3D printers, and fully equipped workshops for producing accurate models more efficiently than ever. The Shanghai designers also have access to VR environments where they can explore designs in the virtual world.

"The new premises and the latest technologies help strengthen the collaboration across our three design studios globally as we continue to take Volvo Cars' design to the next level," said Jeremy Offer, Volvo Cars' head of global design.

With the opening of the Design Studio Shanghai, the company said it is also reinforcing its strategic investment and long-term development in China, following the China R&D Center, the Chengdu plant, the Daqing plant, and the Taizhou plant.

