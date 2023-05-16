Internazionali BNL d'Italia: Zheng Qinwen defeated compatriot Wang Xiyu to reach quarterfinals

ROME, May 15 (Xinhua) -- In the all-Chinese fourth round derby at the Italian Open, No. 22 seed Zheng Qinwen defeated Wang Xiyu 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinal.

The win marks Zheng's second time reaching the quarterfinal of WTA1000 tournaments and it was the third time the two Chinese players met in the last 16 of a WTA1000 event. The match started at a fast pace, and some critical mistakes by Wang allowed Zheng to break serve and take the lead 6-4.

In the second set, Zheng's form began to fluctuate. Although her impressive saves drew enthusiastic cheers from the crowd, her serve dropped significantly compared to the first set. Zheng also gifted a break point with a double fault, allowing Wang to seize the opportunity, break serve, and win the set 6-3.

In the final set, Zheng's serve stability was restored. After Wang double-faulted in the second game, Zheng rode the momentum, broke serve twice, and finished 6-1 to take the match that lasted 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Zheng reached the WTA1000 quarterfinal for the first time in Toronto last year. Today's victory not only marks her second quarterfinal appearance but also her best record on clay courts at this level of competition.

Zheng will face No. 11 seed Kudermetova on May 16.

