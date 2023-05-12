China's Wang Xiyu reaches third round at WTA Italian Open

ROME, May 11 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Xiyu edged past Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania in straight sets to reach the third round of the WTA Italian Open here on Thursday.

The 22-year-old was at her best as she saved two set points en route to a 6-4, 7-5 win in one hour and 48 minutes.

Thus, Wang has advanced to the last 32 in two consecutive WTA 1000 events as she did so at the Madrid Open last month.

"I will learn from everything and this will continue throughout my career. The most important thing for me is to gain experience," said the youngster.

"The more I play against top players, the better I need to be on the court. I have improved in many areas," she added.

Wang will next face either qualifier Taylor Townsend or third seed Jessica Pegula of the United States.

